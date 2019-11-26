These 10 Black Friday deals all under $20

TLDR: Need a gift idea for under $20? We’ve got 10 fantastic holiday items to satisfy everybody — including your wallet.

From co-workers to neighbors to all those other casual acquaintances you see every day, there are probably plenty of people in your life who you’d like to gift with a little something this holiday season. Of course, once you’re buying presents for workmates, your kid’s teacher and the mailman, all that holiday good cheer really starts to add up.

That’s why TNW is looking out for you with this list of 10 fun Black Friday deals you can score right now, each for less than $20.

UNBREAKcable (Lightning/Black) – $9.34 (Orig. $18.99) with “BFSAVE15” at checkout

So, wait…a MFi-certified Lightning cable rated for more than 30,000 bends without breaking? Yep, that’s the UnBREAKcable (get it?), a connector with wrapped internal wires and firm jacket exteriors that’s about 30 times stronger than those brittle Apple cables. Get one for $10.99, then use it forever.

Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow – $17 (Orig. $24.99) with “BFSAVE15” at checkout

Save $5 on the pillow that’ll help you stay comfortable anywhere. This versatile travel buddy contorts to any shape to offer full head, back, shoulder and spine support whether you’re relaxing at home or trying to catch a quick nap on an airplane, train, bus or somewhere else out there in the world.

Chargeworx 5000mAh Slim Power Bank with Built-In Lightning & Micro USB Cables – $17 (Orig $29.99) with “BFSAVE15” at checkout

It’s the power battery that comes with its own connecting cables — and it’s 33 percent off. With built-in USB and Lightning connectors, you can charge up any device on the go with this lightweight, ultra-slim, 5,000mAh unit.

Z9 Bluetooth Headphones with Neckband – $12.75 (Orig. $79) with “BFSAVE15” at checkout

Get dynamic audio and a full listening experience from these deceptively powerful earphones, now over 80 percent off. The neckband buttons also offer complete control to change tracks, adjust volume or even answer calls from your smartphone on a battery that runs up to 8 hours.

BONDIC® Starter Kit + Extra Refill – $11.46 (Orig. $24.99) with “BFSAVE15” at checkout

Bondic is the glue of the 21st century. It’s a liquid plastic easily manipulated to not only bind objects, but even help repair and replace cracked, broken or lost pieces. And once you’re ready, just zap it with the included UV LED light and your work hardens in seconds. Isn’t science fantastic?

Eyebloc Webcam Cover for MacBook – $12.70 (Orig. $19.99) with “BFSAVE15” at checkout

This is the clean, effective and still attractive way of protecting MacBook users from webcam hacking. This ultra-thin cover magnetically slides over your webcam to assure spying can never happen. And it’s definitely a lot more professional looking than a gunky piece of masking tape.

CHOETECH Fast Wireless Charging Stand – $15.29 (Orig. $18.99) with “BFSAVE15” at checkout

With this unique Qi-compatible wireless charging dock, you can actually use your phone while you power up. Supported phones charge up to 1.4 times faster, even while positioned to watch video, play games or chat with friends.

iHaper B2 E26 Smart LED Light Bulb – $13.57 (Orig. $19.97) with “BFSAVE15” at checkout

You can save $4 off this smart bulb that you can control through the Apple HomeKit app, Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. Whether you’re using an app or issuing voice commands, you can dim or brighten the light, turn it off and on or set remote schedules to keep the bulb going even when you’re not at home.

KOBRA Wireless Car Scanner – $12.74 (Orig. $49.99) with “BFSAVE15” at checkout

KOBRA gives you a complete check of your car’s diagnostics without taking it to a mechanic. Connect via WiFi, and this portable scanner interprets over 3,000 generic and manufacturer-specific trouble codes to identify your vehicle issue without an expensive auto shop visit. At 70 percent off, it’s perfect to keep in a glove box from any car situation.

Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs + Attachable Cord – $17 (Orig. $26.99) with “BFSAVE15” at checkout

Vibes decided earplugs shouldn’t deaden the world around you. Instead, these earplugs championed on “Shark Tank” filter out ear-damaging high decibel sounds, while enhancing sound clarity and without muffling your audio. It’s ingenious hearing protection in loud settings without sacrificing an ounce of the sound quality.

Don’t wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: CHEAP: Yell ‘OK BOOMER’ and grab PlayStation 4 Pro Fortnite Neo bundle for just $299