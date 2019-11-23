Growth hack your business with this $39 easy to use Chrome extension web data scrapper

TLDR: AnyPicker lets you save data from around the web without all the formatting hassles — and it’s over 90% off.

If you’ve ever tried to copy information off a website…well, you know that’s easier said than done. Saving data to compare pricing, compile contacts or sales leads or just to aggregate information quickly turns into a frustrating episode of wonky formatting, unwanted link clicks and generally, a very messy glob of text, images and random coding.

AnyPicker is a visual web scraper that allows you to bypass all those headaches, copying important data straight into an easy spreadsheet-compatible document. You can watch AnyPicker work its magic for yourself with an offer from TNW Deals that saves hundreds off the retail price of a lifetime subscription, down to only $39. Get an additional 15% off with the use of promo code “BFSAVE15” at checkout.

All you have to do is fire up AnyPicker in any Chrome browser and get to saving. There’s no coding knowledge needed either. It’s literally just a point-and-click process. The data you want gets extracted and can be automatically saved to a Google Sheets spreadsheet or to a GSV formatted file, which can be integrated into most data collection and display programs, including Microsoft Excel.

Your data stays on your home computer and never gets passed through AnyPicker’s servers, so your security is constantly maintained.

As a Top Product honoree on Product Hunt with over 1,300 upvotes, it’s easy to see that many users have embraced the sneaky power of this ruthlessly efficient browser extension. Now, you can try its versatility for yourself with a lifetime subscription (a $499 value) discounted to just $33.15 with promo code “BFSAVE15.”

