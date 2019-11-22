Start 2020 as an in-demand project manager with this training

TLDR: The Premium 2020 Project and Quality Management Certification Bundle outlines all the major project management methodologies and exam prep details for over 90% off.

Brace yourselves, people. We’re breathing down hard on a brand new decade. As a freshly minted Roaring 20’s gets underway, it’s time to think about the choices you’ve made over the last 10 years and decide whether you’re due for a course correction in this new era.

Nine out of 10 people reported regrets about rushing their career choice, so now is prime to consider getting on a hot new career path. If you’ve ever thought about the ridiculously popular project management track, the training in The Premium 2020 Project and Quality Management Certification Bundle ($39, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals with promo code: BFSAVE15) can help set you up for one of those six-figure positions.

This collection includes 11 courses covering a whopping 120 hours of instruction, all geared toward introducing students to the core tenets of all the major project management methodologies.

From Agile and PMP to Scrum and Six Sigma, you’ll learn the principles of each that help effective project managers deploy resources, track progress, assess talent, manage timelines and generally assure an organization’s most important initiatives end in success.

These courses are also engineered to help students pass major PM certification exams, including Scrum certification, the Certified Information Systems Security Professional test as well as PMP and PMI-ACP exams.

These courses have a collected list price of $2,699, but with this limited time discount, the entire bundle is available now at less than $4 per course, just $39 with promo code “BFSAVE15” at checkout.

Don’t wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

Prices are subject to change.