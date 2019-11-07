Learn all the SEO steps for landing at the top of Google search results at 90% off

TLDR: The Complete Technical SEO Course includes all the steps for ensuring your website is getting top Google attention for $49.

The numbers are pretty stark. Organic search accounts for 95 percent of all web traffic. Of that, Google is responsible for 94 percent of total organic traffic. And if your link is no. 1 in a Google search result, more than 1 in 3 searchers will click your link.

With 6.5 billion organic web searches happening every day, the stats are fairly conclusive: getting to the top of a Google search ranking can make all the difference between business success and failure online.

The Complete Technical SEO Course ($49, 90 percent off from TNW Deals) lays out all the secrets for guaranteeing you’re taking full advantage of search algorithms and getting as many eyeballs on your site as possible.

The course gives you the tools to run a complete technical audit of your entire website. With this top to bottom analysis, you’ll sort through all the site structure and XML sitemaps, JavaScript and content formatting to spot all the places you can improve to attract more visitors, leads and sales conversions.

This training shores up the foundations of your site and happily puts all your keywords and prime site content on showcased display for Google crawls so you can top the search results.

The course retails for $499, but for a limited time, this game plan for optimizing any website is available at 90 percent off, just $49.

