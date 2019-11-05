Highly-rated in the App Store and Google Play Store, Aura Meditation App is on sale today

TLDR: Aura Health’s meditation app uses AI to craft customized sessions that work for you for as low as $39.99.

Every day, we present deals on cool tech apps and services to bolster your hardware arsenal; or major learning opportunities to beef up your career skill sets. Don’t get us wrong, they’re great. But we like to think we’re well rounded folks, so we thought today we’d stretch a bit and serve up an offer especially tailored to improving an area even more vital: your mental health.

Before you start envisioning drum circles and prayer crystals, know this…Aura Health isn’t metaphysical mumbo-jumbo. It’s hardcore science based in groundbreaking AI in service of relieving the stresses and anxieties we all face. Right now, you can check out an Aura Meditation premium subscription for as low as $39.99 for a one-year plan.

It’s also tough to argue with Aura’s well established bonafides. Aura Health’s program of guided meditation sessions are already a huge hit, landing ratings of over 4.5 out of 5 from almost 25,000 customers in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Despite the tech, Aura has a very simple interface. Just choose a 3-to-10 minute meditation, then once you’re finished answer a couple questions about your experience. From there, Aura’s artificial intelligence algorithms start contouring sessions to best serve your current emotional state.

The app’s machine-learning mood tracking technology adjusts to your patterns, so you start getting the specific relaxation suggestions to suit you when you need them the most. There’s even visual cues to help you actually see your mood improve.

You set your wellness sessions on your schedule, featuring either meditations or even life coaching sessions as well as stories and music.

You can start getting a grip on any stressors or anxiety now with a lifetime of Aura Premium service, normally a $500 package now on sale for only $79.99. Of course, if you’d like to try Aura on a more limited basis, you can also pick up a three-year subscription for just $59.99 or a one-year plan at $39.99.

