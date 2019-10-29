Machine learning is changing the world, and it can change yours for under $30.

TLDR: Computers are being taught to think for themselves — and the $29 Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle can show you how to do it too.

Another day, another amazing development in the field of machine learning. Like, did you know computers can actually smell now?

It’s true. This month, Google Brain team researchers explained how they’ve created AI machine learning algorithms which can evaluate a molecule’s structure, then accurately identify its particular odor. While the tech is still in a rudimentary stage, it’s a development that could have huge implications in the fields of chemistry, neuro-science and nutrition. And you better believe perfume makers and other consumer science sectors are keenly interested too!

It’s just one example of the wide range of machine learning innovations that are rewriting the laws of data science almost every day. And of course, that comes with a similar explosion of career opportunities for machine learning experts.

You can jump into this boundary-pushing field — or just learn some really cool stuff — with the training in The Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle. It’s a $1,600 training package now slashed to just $29 from TNW Deals.

The collection features eight courses that pull back the curtain on this expanding tech field and its startling implications.

This training not only covers the building blocks of data science like data wrangling and visualization for the uninitiated, but also explores how Python programming makes it all happen as well as the roles of key frameworks like Tensorflow and Keras. You’ll even get some practical hands-on lab work to start actually using machine learning tools and techniques for yourself.

With machine learning experts earning anywhere from $90,000 to well north of six figures annually, this training can open the door to new career prospects — and an entirely new tax bracket.

Get it now for less than $4 per course while this deal lasts.

Prices subject to change.

Read next: Google Analytics is the Rosetta Stone of the web. Learn how to read it for 90% off.