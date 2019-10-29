Google Analytics is the Rosetta Stone of the web. Learn how to read it for 90% off.

TLDR: Google Analytics for Beginners helps unlock the mysteries of web traffic and improved digital performance, all for just $49.

If you want to know anything there is to know about web traffic and online engagement, your search for knowledge begins — and likely ends — with Google Analytics. Today, Google’s free web stat-crunching uber-tool is used by over 85 percent of all reporting websites, which account for over half of all websites running in 2019.

That’s because GA is an ultra detailed interface that lays out all the facts needed to build real insight into your web audience. How are visitors finding your content? What draws their interest? And what steps can you take to deepen your connection with users and drive more interaction and even sales?

But with all that data power, Google Analytics can be intimidating for newcomers. You can break down that fear with the help of Google Analytics for Beginners, a course now 90 percent off for a limited time, just $49 from TNW Deals.

Even if you’ve never explored the depths of web analytics, this training will get you started creating an account, setting up data filters and navigating the vast assortment of available reports to get the information specific to your interests.

The course will soon have newbies thinking like analysts, understanding audience behaviors to accurately judge whether your content, marketing campaigns or products are resonating with visitors. You’ll also know how to find the exact knowledge to explain your site performance to clients or others in your organization, setting you up to be a high value person in the know among your peers.

The 6.5-hour course is usually a $499 value, but by taking advantage of this TNW Deals offer while it lasts, you can get all this Google Analytics intel for only $49.

Prices subject to change.

Read next: Motorola unveils its third-generation Moto 360 smartwatch