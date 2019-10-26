Urlora can clean up your digital marketing links AND boost sales

TLDR: Urlora streamlines all of your online business linking and data gathering for life, starting under $40.

Say you’re trying to get people to visit your website. As one of your strategies, you’d likely seed the link in some social media posts. But…then what? Did visitors click your link? Who are they? Did they stay for 2 seconds and bail? Or did they actually consume content or, better yet, buy a product? How do you know the effectiveness of your link and, more importantly, how do you improve it if it’s not working?

Urlora is a linking tool hyper focused on optimizing your linking strategies and getting you all the information you need to run a successful digital ad campaign. You can get in on Urlora’s features right now with over 90 percent off a lifetime subscription starting as low as $39 from TNW Deals.

With Urlora, your digital campaigns are launched with unique short links that help you gather information on your visitor to include them as a perfectly curated custom audience.

Targeting pixels from ad platforms like Facebook, Google, LinkedIn and more help identify and categorize your users, while targeted call to action or email opt-in forms on your website can collect the data you need for generating leads and ultimately, selling more products.

Detailed Urlora analytics give you full command of your audience, measuring clicks, conversions, impressions and other customer details. Urlora streamlines all your marketing efforts to save you time while maximizing your sales potential.

With this current offer, you can pick the Urlora service plan that works best for your business. Mom and pop operations can get the Standard Lifetime Plan ($39) for campaigns with up to 20,000 total clicks; or splurge for the Premium Plan ($79) with unlimited clicks, links, targeting pixels and more.