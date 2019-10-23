Project managers love both Agile and JIRA. Learn to use them together for $12

TLDR: In this $11.99 course, you’ll learn how to use the power of JIRA software to help make project management tasks run faster and more smoothly.

For virtually every project management methodology in practice today, there’s a software app ready to help streamline and supercharge that concept. So for anyone already working with a version of the Agile Project Management playbook, they need to get ahold of JIRA software to make that process even easier to guide and shape.

You can get some much-needed insight into the role JIRA can play in the work life of an Agile professional with The Complete JIRA Agile Project Management Course. Right now, you can pick up this vital training for the cost of a cheap meal, just $11.99 from TNW Deals.

After entering baseline info, JIRA will not only start formatting and organizing your data, but the app also vividly visualizes of all your columns, layouts, swimlanes and more. Everyone from teammates to clients can take a look at your project breakdowns and get a clear sense of how all teams are progressing toward each of your set goals.

There’s also insight into how to compile and interpret project tracking reports to drill down into what’s working on a given project, what isn’t and how to best deliver that message to all stakeholders.

This training runs students through a real world web design example project, embedding Agile and JIRA skills while actually working toward a useable end product. The course only takes an hour, but offers full mastery of this crucial project management platform.

Valued at $200, this temporary price cut slashes your cost for this JIRA Agile training down to only $11.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices subject to change.