Who needs iCloud or iTunes? iMazing does all your iOS device cleanup for $19.99.

TLDR: iMazing is the one app that handles all of your iOS file management needs for under $20.

When you ride with Apple, you’re playing with a double-edged sword. Of course, you enjoy all the cool innovative benefits of their frontier-pushing tech. But on the flip side, their highly proprietary nature means if you don’t like the Apple-endorsed solution to a problem…well, you’re outta luck.

Sure, you can jailbreak your iPhone or iPad, but that’s like trapeze work without a net. If you run into a problem, your device is basically null and void in Apple’s eyes. Instead, you can take the smart approach to handling your iPhone business your way by picking up an app like the iMazing iOS Device Manager. It’s available now for just $19.99, over 75 percent off from TNW Deals.

iMazing is billed as the best iOS device manager for Mac and PC — and when you start using it, it won’t take long to see why. iMazing streamlines all your operations from browsing and managing backups to transferring files. And when we say transferring, we mean all of your transferring, whether you’re passing content wirelessly or via USB between iOS devices, a Mac or even a Windows PC.

Managing music, photos, video, ebooks or other files is click-and-drag simple — and you’ll never get bogged down funneling your moves through iCloud, iTunes or another Apple content management system. It even helps you save, export and print your iPhone messages easily.

As for backups, iMazing completely has you covered. You can set up automatic or manually archived backups, all meticulously maintained, stored, then discarded when no longer needed. You’ll never lose a scrap of information again if some horrible fate should befall your device.

This all-in-one, Swiss Army knife of an app retails for $89.99, but by getting in on this offer before it runs out, you’ll save $70 and get all its power for less than the cost of a full tank of gas, only $19.99.