Goodbye unproductive binge-watching, hello 2,000 CuriosityStream documentaries

TLDR: Got a question about life, the universe, nature, tech and beyond? CuriosityStream is the video-streaming service to answer it — and it’s 25% off.

What are dreams? What causes gravity? How did life begin? What is the universe made of? Some of the biggest questions we face don’t have a simple answer — or actually, any answer at all. Sure, humans may have theories, but there’s plenty in our world and beyond that still defies explanation.

However, all that unknown doesn’t quench our thirst for knowledge. And with so many questions out there, the man who founded Discovery Communications has launched an on-demand destination for unlocking all the answers we know…or think we know. Right now, you can get a 2-year subscription to CuriosityStream and save 25 percent with this $29.99 offer from TNW Deals.

CuriosityStream is a video on-demand brainchild of John Hendricks, the media visionary who started the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet and a host of programming dedicated to learning. Packed with over 2,000 documentaries, TV series and a host of award-winning originals, Curiosity Stream seeks to demystify humankind’s greatest mysteries from science, nature and history to technology, society and lifestyle.

Either choose your area of interest or follow one of CuriosityStream’s personalized recommendations and you can feed nearly any intellectual interest. From “Ancient Earth” to “Deep Ocean” to “Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places,” there’s always a wealth of content to expand your mind and your understanding of the universe and everything in it.

And you can enjoy that content anywhere since the vast CuriosityStream archive is accessible via any Wi-Fi or Bluetooth-enabled device through their mobile app or just a simple web browser.

Usually $40, you can get two years of CuriosityStream right now at over $10 off, just $29.99. Or pick up an extra year for the same big savings, a three-year subscription for only $45.

Prices subject to change.