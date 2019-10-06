4 Sennheiser headphones that will change the way you listen to music

TLDR: Your tunes deserve to be played on Sennheiser’s amazing headphones.

Ever since its founding in the weeks after World War II, German-born audio firm Sennheiser has cultivated a reputation as one of the world’s elite providers of premium sound equipment. Almost 75 years later, that reputation for high fidelity excellence is ingrained in all the company’s products, including its world-class line of headphones.

From over-ear models that paint a full aural portrait to powerful in-ear buds that pack fantastic sound in their tiny frames, we’ve assembled five of Sennheiser’s best headphones here in one place. Chances are you’ll find the pair that work best for you — because frankly, they’re all pretty amazing.

For the mobile audiophile

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are the wireless earbuds that CNET says “crush AirPods on sound quality.” Sennheiser’s audiophile driver technology coupled with noise cancellation, transparent hearing and Qualcomm apt-X Low Latency compatibility for better audio-video synch when watching movies or TV, make Momentum a perfect choice of on-the-go buds for those who still believe fidelity matters. And with the included charging case, you’ve got up to 12 hours of battery life everywhere you go.

Buy Now: $299.95

For those who want it all

The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones bring together everything that makes Sennheiser headphones great: elite performance, a slick, minimalist aesthetic, and materials that are built to last. This set brings all of Sennheiser’s best features to the table from ambient noise blocking to high-definition drivers that spotlight and showcase every facet of the music. If you want audio excellence without compromise, these are the headphones for you.

Buy Now: $399.95

For those listening all day and night

When many headphones are running out of juice, the Sennheiser PXC 500 Over-Ear Bluetooth ANC Headphones are just getting going. In addition to all the usual Sennheiser quality, the PXC 500’s sport a battery life of 30 hours, which should test the stamina of even the most dedicated listeners.

Buy Now: $349.95

For the early adopter

If you’re always intrigued by the latest and greatest, then check out the Sennheiser Momentum Free Wireless In-Ear Headphones, the company’s ultra-compact Bluetooth model. Weighing less than two ounces, these Bluetooth 4.2-compatible headphones are powered with Qualcomm apt-X performance-boosting technology to create dynamic sound in a stylish, ultra-comfortable package. The buds even connect magnetically so you can wear them on you when you aren’t listening.

Buy Now: $199.99

Prices are subject to change.