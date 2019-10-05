For under $25, learn to use the Adobe CC’s most powerful apps

TLDR: This 12-course package introduces students to Photoshop, Illustrator and six more Adobe CC classics for just $24.

Over the past decade, Adobe has taken a simple approach to marketing and improving their uber-popular Creative Cloud app suite. If your project has anything to do with digital media creation, including text, graphics, images, audio, video, animation or any combination of any of those, the Creative Cloud will handle it.

If you want to get hired working in digital media, you will eventually have to know Creative Cloud standards like Photoshop and Illustrator. So even if you’re a complete Adobe newbie, you might as well get started now with the instruction found in The Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle ($24, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals with promo code: 40LEARN40).

The package itself is comprehensive, to say the least. Altogether, it’s 12 courses that introduce users to seven of Adobe CC’s most versatile and powerful creative environments.

Three courses here cover both basic and advanced features in image editing king Photoshop, while you can fully explore creating vector graphics and other illustrations with two Illustrator training sessions. Meanwhile, learn to use full page layout and digital publishing tools with advanced training in InDesign.

You’ll also get a bevy of web design experience training with three courses covering Adobe XD and website builder Dreamweaver, animation generation skills with Animate training and a crash course in creating movie-quality visuals with After Effects.

With all this training, students can get well on their way to full command of the entire Creative Cloud suite — and notch a major resume line toward getting hired. Each course is a $200 value, but my grabbing this package now, they’re each around $2 a piece with the use of promo code: 40LEARN40.

