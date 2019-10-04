We wanna give you Netflix forever for free.  Here’s all you gotta do.

TLDR: Here’s your chance to win a lifetime of Netflix binge-watching.

Since the start of 2014, the price of a premium Netflix subscription has risen from $8 a month up to the current $16 a month. Yep, the price has doubled in five years.

So…let’s gaze into the future, shall we? If you extrapolate out, even without any inflation adjustments or other statistical gymnastics, that means your monthly Netflix bill could be almost $50 by 2049.

Now, in a world likely dominated by artificial intelligence, crippled by climate change and food shortages and overrun by biohacked superhumans, do you really wanna be dropping almost $600 a year to watch TV?

Heck, no. Instead, get your 2049 Netflix Super-Uber-Double-Plus-Elite subscription for free by winning The Lifetime of Netflix Giveaway now from your pals at TNW Deals.

Of course, you already know Netflix. It’s the crown jewel of streaming platforms, featuring hundreds and hundreds of hours of movies, TV series and original programming options to watch 24, 7, 365 for-freakin’-ever.

Whether you’re all in on “Stranger Things,” “Unbelievable,” “The Crown” or any of the dozens of Netflix original shows, you’ll get ‘em all on any mobile or streaming device. Even that iPhone L debuting in Sept. 2049 (we think).

Alright, enough with the hard sell…besides, entering is such a super-win we shouldn’t even have to sell you. Just go through the entry form, and you’ll have a shot at winning a lifetime subscription. Even the AI is gonna know how smart you are!

But don’t sleep on this contest. Registration ends Jan. 29, 2020. Miss it at your own peril.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: $1.2M seized from Bitcoin Ponzi stuck in frozen Indian bank account