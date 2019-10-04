Every digital marketer should have these 8 courses under their belt

TLDR: From content to SEO to web ads, this $59 training offers insight into everything it takes to craft a complete digital marketing campaign.

One training bundle could never teach you everything you needed to know about digital marketing. But when that bundle is packed with over 200 hours of instruction, there’s a decent chance that overwhelming volume will expose you to almost everything.

With over eight days of training in basic to advanced topics, the Advanced Digital Marketing Mastery Bundle ($36, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals with coupon code: 40LEARN40) truly takes students behind the scenes of understanding and creating a full, effective 21st century digital media experience.

These eight courses break down the fundamentals of digital marketing to help you upgrade in each area effectively. Whether you’re crafting web content, social media material or mobile advertising opportunities, this lecture video collection lays out the steps for tackling it all.

The video training spotlights methods for optimizing any content channel’s material, the facets of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) that can drive more people under your tent and techniques like pay per click, display advertising, and conversion optimization that will improve any web post or multimedia element.

After plowing through this massive stockpile of gold standard training, you’ll be equipped to create a full media marketing plan that stands the best chance of reaching your desired audience, then converting them from passive viewers to active participants.

The courses also come with completion certificates as proof of your digital marketing mastery. Priced at only $36 with coupon code: 40LEARN40, it’s a total so low that it’ll practically have paid for itself with your first sale or actionable business data nugget.

