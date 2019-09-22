This Lightweight Vector Image Maker Is the Perfect Adobe-Alternative

TLDR: Save money on Gravit Designer Pro’s full roster of vector graphics creation tools at over 70% off

While accomplishing professional-grade graphic design work is simpler than ever before, actually acquiring the tools to create those quality vector images can set you back a few bucks. For example, using the multimedia design features of Adobe’s Creative Cloud to create sharp vector graphics will usually cost you anywhere from $20 to over $50 a month.

Instead, you can harness all that creative power and save a few dollars at the same time with a subscription to the Gravit Designer PRO app. With the TNW Deals price, you can get Gravit for as low as $39 for one year of access.

Gravit is a desktop app that originally carved out a reputation as a new user-friendly graphic designer alternative. Now, Gravit’s new PRO app unlocks a full host of advanced design features for more hardcore graphics creators without losing the app’s refreshing ease of use.

With Gravit, users can bang out all the vector graphic work they need, including marketing materials, websites, icons, social media and more. The app is accessible via all platforms and saves all your work in their unlimited cloud storage so you can get to it through any device anywhere.

Once you get familiar with the interface, Gravit Designer’s tools will have you crafting curves around object points, text that conforms to any path, borders and fills to accent your artwork and multi-layer work projects to make every nuance fully controllable and customizable.

Securing one year of Gravit Designer Pro usually costs $100, but with this TNW price cut, the limited-time price for a 12-month license is down to only $39. Of course, you can also save big money by signing up on two-year ($59) or three-year ($79) contracts as well.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: How to change the default translation language on Chrome