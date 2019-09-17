Didn’t Major in Computer Science? This $40 Training Can Get You up to Speed

TLDR: Start learning today’s most popular computer science tools for only $40

It’s no secret that you can make a killing working in tech. Unfortunately not all of us had the foresight to major in computer science back in college; so, for some, the doors to a six-figure salary in Silicon Valley seem slammed shut. That’s not really the case, though.

You still have time to get educated and capitalize on the already staggering demand for tech-savvy professionals with the training from The Complete Computer Science Master Class Bundle. This massive 11-course package, an almost $2,800 value, is available for a limited time for only $39 from TNW Deals.

This collection is comprehensive, featuring more than 170 hours of instruction on virtually every major facet of starting, growing and expanding a career as a computer scientist. Here’s what’s inside:

The Complete C# Masterclass (a $200 value)

Building Voice Apps Using Amazon Alexa (a $200 value)

Learn By Example: Scala (a $200 value)

Software Testing Omnibus (a $200 value)

Arduino IoT Cloud Bootcamp (a $200 value)

The 2019 JavaScript Developer Bootcamp (a $799 value)

Start Golang Programming Today & Become a Master of Google Go (a $200 value)

Start Python 3 Programming Today (a $200 value)

The Complete PHP MySQL Professional Course with 5 Projects (a $200 value)

Break Away: Programming & Coding Interviews (a $200 value)

From 0 to 1: Data Structures & Algorithms in Java (a $200 value)

In addition to exposure to a handful of popular programming languages from Python and C# to JavaScript and Google Go, you’ll also learn algorithms and other frameworks for proper data structuring. Other courses tackle creating apps for Amazon Alexa and Internet of Things (IoT), sound software testing techniques and even how to ace the interview for that perfect computer science job.

With all this material, you could spend days learning just one corner of the discipline. Thankfully, you’ll have a lifetime of access to the whole collection. And each course costs you less than $4.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Deloitte is testing Bitcoin in its canteen — but staff could get pretty hangry