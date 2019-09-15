Become a Google Analytics master for under $20

TLDR: Understand web traffic like the back of your hand with this Ultimate Google Analytics training bundle for $19.99.

If a tree falls in a forest and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound? Or, to put it in more modern terms, if important information gets posted to a website, but no one knows if anyone read it, did it make any impact?

Google Analytics is the no. 1 way to know definitively how much impact any information you post to the web is making. That makes it one of the most important digital tools around — and now, you can learn how to use all that power with The Ultimate Google Analytics Mastery Bundle. It’s on sale for a limited time at just $19.99 from TNW Deals.

The package packs in over 43 hours of video tutorials digging into every component of the analytics platform. Coursework will get first time users conversant in tracking web traffic in Google Analytics, how to launch and monitor paid campaigns with Google Adwords and even the basics of Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

Other training covers Google Charts and Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO), while every course concludes with a verification certificate as proof of your advanced GA skill set.

The entire collection retails for almost $400, but by getting in on this offer now, the whole package is down to only $19.99.

Prices are subject to change.