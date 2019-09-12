Tableau is the must-know tool for data pros. Start learning for $25

TLDR: Learning Tableau’s data visualization tool can earn you a lucrative data job — and training is only $25.

While the beauty of a cut and polished diamond can be breath-taking, many would look at the original unprocessed version of that same stone and say, “That looks like a rock.”

Unprocessed data, lumps of unrefined characters with no form or context, often elicits the same bewilderment. It’s not until you use a data management and visualization tool like Tableau that you see the true diamond buried inside.

Knowing how to turn data into visual representations that an audience can understand is a highly sought after skill, a skill you can develop with the training in The Mastering Tableau Certification Bundle. You can get the entire package now for just $25, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals.

Across literally dozens of lectures and over 20 hours of instruction, even students totally unfamiliar with Tableau can learn how data in the platform is used to create clear, eye-catching representations of what that information actually means.

The courses include:

Mastering Tableau: From Basic to Advanced (a $199 value)

Tableau 10 Desktop Training (a $199 value)

Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions: Vol.1 (a $124 value)

Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions: Vol.2 (a $124 value)

Mastering Tableau 10 (a $124 value)

With the help of real world examples, the training leads students in the development of professional-grade, business intelligence solutions. Modules delve into developing data connections, working in Tableau data sets; and building confidence in your own abilities to analyze data more effectively and present those findings to stakeholders.

Courses range from $124 up to nearly $200 per course if you bought them separately. But taking advantage of this limited-time deal can score you all five courses at just $5 each.

