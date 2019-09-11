Project Managers are business MVPs. Join their ranks with this $39 training bundle

TLDR: Learn the skills to become a trained project manager with this $39 course package.

Today’s businesses are all about cutting costs and boosting efficiency, and while it might sound simple on paper, doing so is much trickier. That’s why startups and Fortune 500s alike employ project managers to do the heavy lifting for them—and fork out top-dollar salaries as a result.

Unlike other jobs pulling in top-tier salaries, you don’t need to spend years in school to join the in-demand ranks of project managers, you just need to hunker down and master the appropriate tools of the trade. You can get the training, as well an all-important step toward certification with the Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite of courses.

The package includes over $1,200 worth of instruction, but it’s on sale now for only $39 from TNW Deals.

This collection features five courses covering 60 hours of material helping students unlock introductory concepts all the way through the steps needed to become an expert practitioner of methods like PMI-PMBOK, Agile and more. The courses are:

Project Management Professional 6th Edition Training (a $699 value)

Project Management Fundamentals: Run Projects Effectively (a $200 value)

PMI-ACP Certification Training Course (a $200 value)

Learn PMP Project Management (a $59 value)

Deeply Practical Project Management (a $90 value)

The training charts the full lifecycle of a project beginning at ideation and following through to a conclusion. Along the journey, the course shows you how to manage potential risk areas and create checks to assure a project gets completed on time, on budget with all of your stakeholders pleased.

After assimilating all this knowledge, the cherry on top is coursework directed specifically to helping students pass the critical PMP and CAPM exams, which yield certifications that serve as gold standards for getting onboard as a project manager with a host of major organizations.

The road to a career as a project manager is open now with this limited-time offer, giving you access to all five courses for life for just $39.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.