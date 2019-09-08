How does $100K a year sound? Master database administration for only $19

TLDR: Get the database knowledge to lock down a lucrative new career, all for under $20.

It’s a job that routinely pays a six-figure salary. It’s also Glassdoor’s Best Job in America — for the fourth straight year. And as for hungry companies, the market continues to gobble up more of these trained professionals to bolster their ranks every year.

That most coveted of jobs is that of the data scientist. With the right knowledge of scientific method, algorithms and data structuring, the enterprising job seeker can virtually pick their destination.

The Complete SQL Database in Python Bundle ($19, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), can teach you the tools of the lucrative data science trade today.

The courses include:

Intro to PostgreSQL Databases with PgAdmin for Beginners (a $200 value)

Using MySQL Databases with Python (a $200 value)

Learn SQL with Microsoft SQL Server (a $200 value)

Intro to SQLite Databases for Python (a $200 value)

Intro to MySQL with Node.js: Learn to Use MySQL with Node (a $200 value)

With instruction created to reach even new users, these lessons can get students up to speed on the most popular database-centric tasks. First time data crunchers will learn about sorting data and creating reports as well as more advanced skills like data visualization.

Training covers well-used database types including MySQL and PostgreSQL and key development platforms used by pros like Microsoft SQL Server and SQLite with Node.js.

Separately, it would cost $200 to get these courses, but if you get in before this offer ends, the entire package is available now for less than $4 per course, just $19.

