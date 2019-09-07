Learn to handle major data analysis work in Excel for under $20

TLDR: Excel and elite-level business analytics meet in this all-encompassing training package, now just $19.99.

If you’re a numbers nerd, data analysis is where it’s at. There’s a reason it’s been one of the most popular — and fastest growing — jobs in America. Meanwhile, numbers nerds still flock around the king of all spreadsheet apps, the once and future king, Microsoft Excel.

So how do you properly do hardcore analytics with Excel? That’s the focus of this comprehensive Microsoft Excel Data Analysis and Dashboard Reporting course. You can train up now for less than the cost of dinner and a movie, just $19.99 from TNW Deals.

Even if you’ve never used Excel or done serious data management, this three-hour course will help you get a handle on the basic principles of data analysis. Once you understand how to use Excel to organize and sort your information, this course then digs into the advanced functions and dashboard tools to help you present your numbers for any situation.

As you follow along the 30-video series accompanied by various exercises, you’ll learn how to use Excel pivot tables and charts toward crafting interactive dashboard reports that’ll truly bring your findings to life.

With instructor support from Microsoft Certified Trainer Kyle Pew, students have all the tools to work Excel to its limits to handle large data sets, mine key information and present sound data-supported conclusions.

The training routinely priced at $200 is now too inexpensive to ignore at only $19.99, 90 percent off the retail price.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.