Win the Google search game with an all-in-one SEO tool that’s under $30

TLDR: With RankTools, you can devise a solid SEO plan and keep tabs on the competition.

Having a plan for getting your brand or product in front of digital users is important, as most any seller would agree. However, it appears that loads of marketers aren’t following their own advice — and are seriously missing the e-commerce boat.

According to business consultants at the Altimeter Group, 70 percent of marketers don’t have an integrated content strategy. So if 7 in 10 business types are just hoping digital marketing works out, well, that leaves a lot of room for success to those other 3 out of 10, right?

You can be part of that schooled minority with the help of the RankTools Pro SEO Tool. Right now, you can score lifetime access to this invaluable app for only $29.99, more than 90 percent off the retail price, from TNW Deals.

RankTools Pro essentially acts as a digital doctor, diagnosing your site’s key performance areas and offering solutions to put your content in tip-top health. The app looks at everything from your Google page rankings, social media standing and even Alexa data to analyzing your IP impact and checking for malware to bring all your efforts in line.

Once you’ve scoped out your problem areas, the app comes with a utility belt full of SEO tools, including link and keyword analysis, keyword suggestions, page status checks, backlink creators, a Google Adword scraper and more.

Once you run all your content past Rank Tools Pro, you’ll know conclusively that you’re turning as much web traffic as possible toward your efforts.

A lifetime subscription to Rank Tools Pro would usually cost almost $1,200, so take advantage of this offer before it ends and get this collection of heavy duty SEO tools for next to nothing, just $29.99.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Review: Control is the X-Files-style Metroidvania I’ve always wanted