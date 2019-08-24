This coin-sized Linux computer can be yours for $69

TLDR: The VoCore2 can be the heart of literally hundreds of tech projects — so get one and a 4-inch screen for $10 off

Welcome to the day you learned that the newest consumer-grade micro computers are so micro that they could actually get lost in your pocket change. In fact, the VoCore2 is literally the size of a coin, so small that it’s making other popular micro systems seem positively bulky by comparison.

For tech tinkerers, the implications of enlisting this tiny open-source Linux board are huge — and you can start getting a look at just how much this tiny powerhouse can accomplish at over $10 off its retail price, just $69 with this offer from TNW Deals.

The VoCore2 sports a 580 MHz CPU, 128 MB of memory, 300 Mbps Wi-Fi, USB connectivity and the capability to run loads of programs, but its true value comes from its versatility.

While enterprising users can fashion the VoCore 2 to work as a smart router, a VPN gateway, an AirPlay music streaming station, a private data storage cloud and more, its size and power allow innovators to dream up all kinds of new ways to bring electronics into projects where space is extremely tight.

This deal also scores in another important category. Unlike other single board computer rigs, this VoCore2 bundle comes with its own 4-inch screen. Rather than hooking the VoCore2 up to a TV or another monitor, you can connect it right to this high quality screen via USB. Play games, watch videos or do some hardcore coding, all right in the palm of your hand.

For only $69, the VoCore2 can also be a perfect gift item for any gadget guru or inquisitive kid interested in understanding how tech works. Originally $79.80, save $10 by getting in on this offer before it ends.

