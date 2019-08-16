Learn how to optimize your site for just $12.99

TLDR: For under $13, you’ll know what it takes to be your own web developer.

Website managers in the U.S. make an average of $55,000 a year. And when experienced, well-connected freelancers can charge (and get!) top dollar for their services, it isn’t hard to see how bills rack up quickly when you start asking your web guy to make changes to your site.

The secret most web design pros don’t want you to know is that much of website management isn’t difficult. In fact, with the training like these Technical SEO courses from TNW Deals, you’ll quickly learn how to do much of what your web guy does for collecting those big fees. Right now, you can get either of their ultra-helpful courses for just $12.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals.

First, the Technical SEO: 2-Second Website Load Speed In 1 Day course is specifically designed to help people unfamiliar with tech handle most basic web operations without blowing your entire day figuring it out.

With just two hours of training, you can learn the tricks to make your site rank higher in SEO, streamline your site loading to help boost engagement, encourage email conversion rates and even stoke sales. From image sizes, compression and plugins to even ways to dump stuff like Google ads that can slow your site to a crawl, this course is a true insider’s guide for keeping your pages nimble as well as user- and search engine-friendly.

Meanwhile, Technical SEO: Rich & Featured Snippets + HTML Schema focuses on creating rich snippets. If you’re unfamiliar, rich snippets are larger, more visually engaging search results that not only get higher click-through results, but also entice better placement from Google. This course will have you building your own rich snippets, diverting more traffic your way—and away from your competitors.

Each is a $200 training package, but this limited-time price cut brings your total on this in-depth web knowledge down to only $12.99.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Nvidia’s GPU sales finally ‘normalize’ after its crypto-mining craze