How to create professional-looking marketing emails for under $20

TLDR: Create the type of bold, visually gripping marketing emails you need with Postcards — and save almost 90%.

We can talk about the importance of a meaningful message forever, but the reality is that the way you present your message can often be as critical as the message itself. In other words, companies who market with emails and ad templates that look less like professional grade art and more like a ransom note are shooting themselves in the foot big time.

You can make sure you’re putting that best foot forward with customers through clean, attractive email layouts and top-notch design elements like those found with a one-year subscription to a Postcards Business Plan. A nearly $200 package, a year of access to Postcards is on sale today for almost 90 percent off, just $19.99 from TNW Deals.

Postcards can help you get any marketing campaign on track and looking fabulous in a fraction of the time needed to build from scratch. Your access allows you to choose from over 100 pre-designed, visually compelling templates for a successful email campaign. The intuitive visual editor lets you introduce your own additions, making changes to all the images, text, colors and more, all without needing any coding knowledge.

Once you’ve completed your presentation, it can be easily saved and exported in a variety of formats for distribution through your favorite email client.

And speaking of compatibility, Postcards works with nearly every popular web, desktop and mobile platform around, including Apple, Windows and Yahoo Mail, Android, iOS, MailChimp, Outlook and more.

A typical one-year subscription with Postcards costs about $15 per month, but by getting in on this limited-time offer, you can get those 12 months for just a touch above the cost of a single month otherwise—only $19.99.

