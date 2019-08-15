For $20, you can do video green screening without the Hollywood budget

TLDR: XSplit VCam lets streamers add easy greenscreen effects for $19.99

If you’ve ever done any live streaming, or even if you do regular video calling, you’ve probably thought about exactly what the person on the other end of that camera is seeing. And we don’t just mean you. We mean what’s going on behind you.

We mean that mess of dirty clothes on the floor. Or the bad lighting. Or even just those ugly utilitarian while walls.

The process of green screening cleans up your background, but green screens take up space and can cost time, money and energy to get right. XSplit VCam is an app that makes creating a seamless video background almost effortless — and right now, it’s on sale for just $19.99, almost 60 percent off from TNW Deals.

XSplit VCam is startlingly simple to use. Just add it as a camera source, flip on your webcam — and you’re off. With XSplit, you can take the current background of your video and add some adjustable blur, helping drive attention to the person at the center of the footage. Or, you can remove your background altogether by inserting the jpg, gif or png image you want or by replacing it with a full web page of your choice.

As for compatibility, XSplit works with most of the major streaming apps from Skype and other videoconferencers to broadcast quality services like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

Whether you’re chatting with friends and vlogging or conducting remote work calls, virtual interviews or other tele-conferencing, XSplit VCam boils features you’d expect to find in a video production studio into one app. Regularly $49.95, this limited-time offer cuts the price down to only $19.99.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.