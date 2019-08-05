Turn yourself into a marketable brand with this $19 training package

TLDR: Get the 411 on personal branding from a $19 course collection.

Companies spend millions, sometimes billions to build branding messages they think will help their products and services succeed.

So, if brand building is a premiere method used across the marketing universe, it isn’t too great a leap to expect to see the benefits of some well planned personal branding on you and your career.

The courses in the Personal Branding Bootcamp Bundle ($19, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) will give you the tools to help your voice and persona stand out from the crowd as well as promote your best qualities for some much-needed career — and salary — advancement.

In Powerful Communication Owns the Room with Bill Hoogterp, your experienced instructor will show you how to unlock a more dynamic presentation style and be a polished public speaker. Then, former Late Night with Conan O’Brien performer Andrew Whelan has more tips to Become an Engaging Presenter, including techniques to not only help connect with an audience, but actually enjoy standing in front of a group.

Next, Communicate Like a Boss with Dia Bondi focuses on bolstering the authenticity of your persona and communicating from the heart. Finally, Personal Branding for Creative Professionals with Dorie Clark works on your positioning, like crafting a solid first impression and ways to put your best foot forward in interviews, presentations and more.

All together, it’s a $226 package of coursework. But thanks to TNW Deals, you can get the entire collection for just $19, less than $5 a course.

