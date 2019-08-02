Score 2TB of lifetime cloud storage for under $60 today

TLDR: You can get 2TB of lifetime cloud storage for the price of a new video game.

Whether you need it or not, techheads always keep their eyes on deals for a few key prizes — like cloud storage at a significant discount. Because while you might not need it today, cloud space is an item you’ll almost definitely need for something tomorrow.

TNW Deals is making those plan-ahead types very happy right now with a fantastic deal on 2TB of Thunder Drive Cloud Storage for life at over 90 percent off the regular price, down to just $59.

Thunder Drive is a service built for speed and efficiency, service they claim as six times faster than Amazon’s cloud storage option. It’s compatible with any web browser, including Android and iOS devices, and allows for all your basic organizational needs, like creating folders, managing files and sharing private links, even from your phone.

If you’ve got security worries, Thunder Drive servers are hosted in a premier Tier IV data center with 24/7/365 staffing and top-tier security protections with data cloaked in 256-bit AES encryption.

And with 2TB of cloud storage, you’re set on storage space for, well, a good long time. Considering that’ll hold about 2,000 hours of video or up to 34,000 hours of music, it’ll probably be quite a while before you’d ever need to grab another cloud storage deal.

Set yourself up with this offer now to get the 2TB lifetime Pro package from Thunder Drive for only $59. Or if your storage needs aren’t quite as cavernous, you can pick up their 500GB Personal subscription at similar savings, just $29 while this offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.