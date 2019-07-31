For $19, learn the SEO tricks you can’t Google

TLDR: This $19 course will teach you SEO tricks few even know exist.

Everywhere you turn, someone on the old interwebs is trying to break down SEO, explain what it means and show you how to do it. Scratch that surface and beneath it, you’ll find literally hundreds of sites and pages describing keywords, tagging, linking and all the tricks of helping your site rank at the top of Google search results.

However, even if you’re an SEO master, you may not realize there are a few new tricks up the experienced content generator’s sleeve. You’ll uncover those new secrets with the training found in Beyond the Basics: Advanced SEO Optimization Tactics That You Can’t Google. Right now, the course is just $19 from TNW Deals.

If you’ve never heard of Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI) or Term Frequency and Inverse Document Frequency (TF-IDF), then you need this course. LSI helps search engines understand context and rank pages more accurately. Meanwhile, TF-IDF uses math equations to determine a keyword’s importance to the page.

With this course, you’ll get a handle on how both operate and how you can start factoring these tactics into your content now to be ready ahead of the next Google algorithm shifts. Leveraging these advanced metrics can prove your fundamental optimization understanding and impress businesses that haven’t yet caught up to SEO’s new wave.

Get ahead of the curve now with this eye-opening approach to web content for just a few bucks, only $19 while this deal lasts.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Wikipedia bios for women scientists are more likely to be flagged for removal