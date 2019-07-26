This smart pepper spray lets the world know you’re in trouble

TLDR: Cutting-edge tech makes this smart pepper spray a nightmare for any would-be assailant.

Your phone, your home and your appliances have been getting smart for years, so it’s probably about time for your personal defense to get an upgrade too, right?

While the idea of smart pepper spray may immediately sound like one of those silly Saturday Night Live parody commercials, Plegium Smart Pepper Spray is actually very real — and it’s kinda brilliant. Right now, it’s $10 off the regular price, just $39 from TNW Deals.

Plegium Smart Pepper Spray looks like a normal hand-held pepper spray can, compact and, at half an ounce, lightweight enough to fit effortlessly into a bag. When faced with an attacker, it has a spray distance of over 10 feet and can fire up to 10 bursts at multiple targets, comparable with other personal protection pepper spray items.

When the pepper spray is triggered, the device springs into action, sounding a 130 dB siren hitting frequencies where the human ear is most sensitive to alert everyone in earshot to your predicament. Meanwhile, three strobe LED lights fire as well, flashing up to 19 times per second to help blind or disorient your attacker.

And once you fire a burst is when the truly smart part kicks in. The Bluetooth-enabled device is linked to the free Plegium app on your phone, which automatically texts an alert including your current location to up to five of your chosen emergency contacts. At the same time, the app will also call your contacts directly, warning them that you are in danger.

The unit comes with a battery capable of running for four years without charging, so you can just carry the Plegium and forget it until needed. It comes in basic black or a jaunty light pink version if your taste in personal protection is matched by your need to stay fashion forward.

Usually $49, you can take 20 percent off with this limited time offer to get the Plegium Smart Pepper Spray for only $39 while this deal lasts.

