Make Sense of SEO & Kick off a Digital Marketing Career with This $49 Bundle

TLDR: This 90-hour bundle demystifies SEO, affiliate marketing, and more for under $50.

Digital marketing is all about introducing a product or service to the public and trying to secure their business. In that way, it’s no different than regular marketing. Of course, the truth is — it’s WAY different. Between SEO, affiliate marketing, social media, digital advertising and the rest, digital marketing is like traditional marketing on triple speed.

But, even if you’re unschooled in the ways of 21st century web commerce, the boatload of training in The Complete SEO & Digital Mega Marketing Bundle can definitely start getting you up to speed. You can get your hands on this giant collection of digital wisdom for literally thousands off the regular price, only $49 from TNW Deals.

It’ll take you days to get through this monster package of 15 training courses. In fact, it’s over 90 hours of hardcore coverage of messaging, advertising, networking and everything that drive sales in the digital realm.

The courses included are:

Copywriting: Write Marketing Headlines That Sell (a $89 value)

Affiliate Marketing: The Fast Track Formula (a $27 value)

The 2019 Complete Content Writing 3-in-1 Course (a $200 value)

SEO Training 2019: Beginner To Advanced (a $200 value)

Advanced SEO 2019: Learn SEO Tools & Rank Higher on Google (a $200 value)

Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Guide 2019 (a $197 value)

MailChimp 101: Learn Email Marketing (a $197 value)

How To Start a Profitable Social Media Marketing Agency (a $200 value)

The LinkedIn Marketing & Sales Lead Generation Blueprint (a $100 value)

The Complete Google AdWords Course: Beginner to Advanced (a $199 value)

Instagram Marketing 2019: Grow from 0 to 40k in 4 months (a $199 value)

How To Use Snapchat For Marketing (a $200 value)

Social Media Marketing Master Class (a $195 value)

Email Marketing For Business: How To Grow Your Business (a $30 value)

The Complete SEO & Backlink Master Course (a $97 value)

Starting with basic introductions, you’ll dig into smart methods for creating content that connects with your audience, from the compelling copy to an eye-grabbing headline. Meanwhile, you’ll also find best practices around advertising via Facebook and Google, email marketing and leveraging the sales opportunities on social platforms from Facebook and Instagram to niche venues like LinkedIn, Snapchat and beyond.

The complete roster of courses retails for over $2,300, but the entire package can be had for only $49 — about $3 per course — while this deal lasts.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: The best way to make money out of Libra? Put a bet on it not launching on time