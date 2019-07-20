For under $30, this course bundle simplifies IT project management

Project management is one thing, but IT project management? That’s a specialization that demands an even more stringent adherence to process and results. So it stands to reason that the guidelines to become a truly qualified manager of IT projects that can propel or torpedo a business are just as stringent.

The steps for leading a successful tech program are outlined in The Complete IT Project Management Certification Bundle

The coursework begins with a look at ITIL, a set of best practices used by organizations like IBM and NASA for standardizing quality IT management. ITIL 4 Foundation walks students through that framework, offering up the skills needed to pass the entry-level ITIL 4 Foundation exam certification.

Next, a pair of courses tackle PRINCE2, a UK-based process for tackling IT projects favored by the Royal Mail, Lyods, Barclays, British Telecom and more. PRINCE2 Agile Foundation: Complete Course and PRINCE2 Foundation Complete Course work through Prince2’s “7 Principles” methodology, all leading to successful certification with the PRINCE2 Foundation and PRINCE2 Agile Foundation exams.

Finally, you’ll get insight into improving your certification exam performance with the Passing Certification Exams with Strategic Test Taking course. Whether you’re taking a CompTIA test or one by Microsoft, ISC2 or others, this training offers up the study methods and important tips for making sure to pass the test the first time.

