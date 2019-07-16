Make a living keeping networks safe from attack with this $39 bundle

Back in November, Cyber Security Hub asked IT recruiters if a lack of qualified talent was an ongoing problem for their security efforts. Almost 70 percent said yes. That response is concerning enough, but it’s even more alarming when you find out that number had jumped to 91 percent when the same question was asked again six months later.

Alarming, yes, but if you’re looking to make your mark as a serious IT pro, it’s really more of an opportunity. You can be the answer to a hiring manager’s prayers (and get paid like a godsend as well) with the instruction in The A to Z Cyber Security and IT Certification Training Bundle. The package is available now at a huge savings off the regular price, only $39.

And huge describes the collection as well. In all, it’s 12 courses packed with more than 114 hours of training covering everything a 2019 security specialist needs to know. That includes:

Ethical Hacking From Scratch to Advanced Techniques (a $30 value)

GSEC Certification: Security Essentials (a $199 value)

The Art of Exploitation Course (a $68 value)

SQL Injection (a $199 value)

The Complete Ethical Hacking Certification Course (a $200 value)

CISSP Exam Preparation Training Course (a $200 value)

Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking Project from A to Z (a $120 value)

Certified Cloud Security Professional: CCSP (a $60 value)

CISM: Certified Information Security Manager (a $100 value)

CISA: Certified Information Systems Auditor (a $100 value)

CompTIA Security+ Certification (a $30 value)

CompTIA CSA+ & Certified Cyber Security Analyst (a $199 value)

In addition to serving up the basics in ethical hacking and pen testing, this package also comes with a handful of courses geared specifically toward preparing you to pass major cyber security certification exams. That includes a pair of key CompTIA prep courses, putting you in position to land some of the premier certification credentials in the understaffed field.

Together, this massive bundle retails for over $1,400, so don’t miss out on a chance to get on the fast track to security specialist employment for just $39, only $3 per course.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Hackers breached Bulgaria's tax agency and leaked the data of 5M people