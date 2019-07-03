You can kickstart a lucrative DevOps career with this $39 course bundle

Almost everyone has heard the old adage that if a shark stops moving, it dies. While that old oceanographer’s tale is only partially true, the sentiment is still valuable: those who stop pushing forward and stagnate meet unfortunate ends.

Applying this logic to your professional development, continuing to learn new skills is key to surviving and staying relevant. DevOps is a new methodology taking the tech scene by storm. Combining IT and operations teams into a single, coordinated powerhouse, DevOps empowers companies to put out products and software at blazing speed, making it a valuable skill to learn.

You can get a leg up on that pursuit with the training found in The DevOps Master Class Lifetime Bundle, a massive course collection on sale now for just $39 from TNW Deals.

DevOps is a wide-ranging discipline, which is why this training gathers up 10 different courses covering the full process of program ideation, development, testing and deployment.

Over 86 hours of instruction, you’ll learn:

Ansible Automation For Beginners to Advanced (a $99 value)

Introduction to Kubernetes Using Docker (a $99 value)

Fundamentals of Unix & Linux System Administration (a $99 value)

Become An AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate (a $99 value)

Projects in Hadoop and Big Data: Learn by Building Apps (a $99 value)

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional Exam Guide (a $99 value)

Docker for Professionals: The Practical Guide (a $99 value)

The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications (a $99 value)

DevOps Tutorial: Complete Beginner Training (a $99 value)

Elasticsearch & the Elastic Stack (a $99 value)

Study the Python coding language, Unix and Linux programming, the AWS serving platform and more. There’s also training in using tools to improve scalability and reliability with Ansible, automate app creation with Kubernetes, and big data management with Hadoop.

Altogether, these 10 courses carry a retail price of nearly $1,000, but getting in on this limited-time deal drops your price all the way down to $39, less than 4 bucks per course.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Here's how gamification can help your business collect data