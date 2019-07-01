Get MATLAB-savvy & push the boundaries of data science with this $29 bundle

Machine learning and data modeling are some heady topics. Thankfully, forward-thinking developers have been creating environments tailored to making these data-driven, not-for-the-meek disciplines a bit more manageable.

One of those is the popular MATLAB (Matrix Labratory), a self-contained programming language and environment that specializes in data analysis. Aerospace and defense contractors use it prototype and test control systems, while car makers use it to monitor and feed fuel intake systems, to name just a few examples.

Get a handle on the power of MATLAB with The Complete MATLAB Programming Master Class Bundle, which is now on sale at over 90 percent off, just $29 from TNW Deals.

The monster package including 10 courses gets students hands-on experience with machine learning and data manipulation. You’ll also get the full overview of using Simulink, MATLAB’s companion tool focused on diagramming and models complex data sets.

The courses featured are:

Advanced MATLAB Data Types & Data Structures

Simulate an Electric Car & Design a Cruise PID Controller

Data Preprocessing for Machine Learning Using MATLAB

Create Apps in MATLAB Using GUIDE

Create Apps in MATLAB Using App Designer

MATLAB Programming & Problem Solving: Go from Beginner to Pro

Machine Learning Classification Algorithms Using MATLAB

Machine Learning for Data Science Using MATLAB

Data Analysis with MATLAB for Excel Users

MATLAB/Simulink Bible

By the time you’re finished, you’ll understand how machines independently organize data, how everyday AI like Siri works and complete 10 start-to-finish projects to put all of the coursework into practice. You’ll even design a Tesla cruise control system. No seriously, it’s part of the training, and you’ll actually learn how to do it.

Machine learning and data analytics experts are part of an exploding field that’s generating six-figure salaries, which makes the $29 investment — less than $3 per course — a steal.

