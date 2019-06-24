Excel knowledge can make or break your next job interview; master it for $39

Spreadsheets can be mighty intimidating. Sure, they look like fields of harmless boxes. Yet each of those empty voids sits impatiently, screaming to be filled. And if you aren’t equipped with the skills to load up a spreadsheet correctly…well, businesses can always find someone else who can.

Excel ability is one of the most requested tech skills needed from a prospective employee. So get and stay hireable with instruction like The A to Z Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle. It’s on sale now at a very attractive $39, all thanks to a new $10 price drop from TNW Deals.

Over 45 hours of training, these courses will help a complete spreadsheet novice get comfortable, then start innovating in the Excel environment. With no time, students will have the basics of tables and pivot tables all the way up to more advanced formulas and data visualizations down cold.

The featured courses include:

Microsoft Excel: Advanced Formulas & Functions (a $200 value)

Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization with Excel Charts & Graphs (a $200 value)

Microsoft Excel: Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot & DAX (a $200 value)

Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables (a $200 value)

Create Data Models & Relationships in Excel (a $200 value)

Microsoft Excel 2016 Master Class: Beginner to Advanced (a $200 value)

Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced (a $200 value)

Master Microsoft Excel Macros & VBA (a $200 value)

The courses also stick closely to items needed to pass Microsoft’s own Excel certification exam, a recognized benchmark for any heavy Excel user.

Each course would run you $200 on its own, but with the TNW Deals sale price, plus the added $10 off, the entire bundle is available now at the limited time price of only $39.

Prices are subject to change.

