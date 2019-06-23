This Windows 10 Mini PC takes full processing power anywhere, and it’s nearly 50% off

In the 1940’s, the world’s first general-purpose digital computer, the ENIAC, was tasked with calculations for creating the hydrogen bomb. Awe-inspiring stuff in its day…but at 27 tons, the ENIAC needed its own room, preferably its own building, to fulfill its mission.

That kinda makes even your bulky, boxy PC tower seem positively svelte, doesn’t it? However, time still marches forward — and even now, your desktop computer casing is ceding ground itself to better, more size-efficient options…like computers no bigger than a portable hard drive.

The Fusion C Mini PC fits comfortably in a backpack or purse, but plug it in to a monitor and you’ve got a powerhouse piece of engineering, capable of handling just about everything your desktop model can do. Right now, you can also save some serious dollars on a Fusion C, now with an additional price drop holding your price down to just $126.99 (almost 50 percent off) from TNW Deals.

A look at the specs prove the Fusion C is not to be taken lightly. Packing a built-in Intel quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and its own Windows 10 Home operating system pre-installed, this little beast is ready to impress right out of the box.

Just plug into a power source and a monitor and you’re ready to handle virtually any computing you’d normally do on a desktop, laptop or mobile device.

The Fusion C is super peripherally-friendly with ports for HDMI, VGA, LAN, three USB 2.0 ports and even its own Micro-SD card slot available to connect any tech you’ve got.

It’s got flash storage speeds up to 15 times faster than 5400-rpm drives, strong WiFi speeds thanks to its 3dB antenna — and it even runs in virtual silence since it doesn’t need a fan to stay cool.

Perfect for students, travelers or anybody who likes to have a computer at their fingertips at a moment’s notice, the current nearly $35 price cut makes this the ideal time to sample how surprising the Fusion C can be. Regularly $250, get it for $126.99 before this deal expires.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Why it’s time to drop the dogma and become blockchain rationalists