This 3-in-1 wireless charging pad is only $45 today

Within the next 5 to 10 years, there’s a good chance you’ll never have to worry about Lightning cables, adapter plugs or wall chargers again. Because by the time we’re getting ready to celebrate the start of 2030, wireless charging won’t be a novelty anymore. Chances are it’ll be the accepted way to make sure your smartphone, tablet or other high tech equipment are poised and ready for action.

The AirZeus 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad is not only one of the pace-setters on this new wireless vanguard, it’s ready to be a one-gadget power station for your entire gadget arsenal. You can pick one up now for over $100 off the regular price, just $44.99 from TNW Deals.

The pad measures just under 8 inches long, yet with its high-speed charging capabilities and plenty of juice, you can power up a host of Qi-compatible devices all at once. Lay down your smartphone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds and AirZeus’ fast-charging innovations will carry them all back to full strength at blindingly quick speeds.

The size and minimalist look of the AirZeus help it blend in virtually anywhere, from a crowded desk to a clear counter or anywhere in-between. Either way, you won’t have to contend with unsightly, unreliable cables en route to fully juiced devices ever again.

With this limited-time deal, you can score this impressive tech essential at 70 percent off, down to only $44.99.

