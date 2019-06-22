Microsoft Azure experts are averaging $130K a year; get their skills for $19

Cloud system administrators are among the first-round draft picks of the IT sector these days. From Amazon Web Services to Google Cloud and beyond, understanding how to maneuver and effectively manage a company’s cloud-based systems can get you all the attention, suitors and big dollar contracts of a prize athlete.

Like how the average Microsoft Azure architect can expect to bring home about $130,000 a year. If you want to make serious money, knowing Azure backward and forward is a great place to start with the training found in the Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle 2019. You can pick it up all that knowledge now for way less than the price of a tank of gas, just $19 from TNW Deals.

Knowing how to use Azure, then construct, grow and secure a truly scalable cloud network is the heart of this training bundle. After getting familiar with the platform, your Azure training will take you through building a system infrastructure, installing security measures to maintain protection and just the right steps to take to figure out why any facet of your system isn’t working the way you expected.

The courses include:

AZ-100 Azure Administrator Infrastructure & Deployment Exam Prep (a $90 value)

AZ-101 Microsoft Azure Integration & Security Exam Prep (a $99 value)

AZ-203 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep (a $99 value)

AZ-300 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam Prep (a $99 value)

All four courses stay locked in on training deemed essential by Microsoft, so after interpreting each course’s material, students are ready to ace four separate Microsoft certification exams. Armed with that proof of ability, hiring doors start opening, and six-figure paychecks can soon follow.

A nearly $400 value, the latest $10 price drop on this course package brings your ultimate price down to only $19 while this limited-time deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change.