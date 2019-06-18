This $29 bundle lays the groundwork for any successful startup

More than 500,000 — half a million — new businesses start in the United States every month. That’s great. Of course, what’s not so great is that 50 percent of small businesses close within their first five years.

With all that commercial churn and burn, you better have an iron-cast stomach and a rock solid plan before you wade into the business ownership swamp. You can put yourself on the right path toward being one of the survivors with the courses in The Entrepreneur Startup Master Class Bundle. It’s on sale right now for just $29 from TNW Deals.

Over eight courses featuring more than 20 hours of instruction, you’ll start gathering insight on the focal points of a winning business plan.

Your courses include:

Entrepreneur’s Introduction to Venture Capital Finance (a $47 value)

How to Maximise Value When Selling a Business (a $23 value)

Amazon FBA Blueprint (a $50 value)

Amazon FBA Made Simple (a $20 value)

Startup Essentials for Founders (a $20 value)

Business Development Master Class (a $200 value)

Capital Raising for Entrepreneurs (a $200 value)

Startup Pitching & Getting Funding Master Class (a $200 value)

You’ll learn how to find venture capital funding, address critical startup need areas, use the Amazon FBA route to sell products, and even what to consider when you’re ready to sell the business. This package also includes a step-by-step guide for structuring, coaching and growing a salesforce.

Altogether, this training would cost over $750 if purchased separately. With TNW Deals’ discounted package, you can get the entire collection at the limited time price of just about $4 per course.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: EU lawmakers need to look beyond the ‘top layer’ when regulating the internet