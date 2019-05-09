This training program shows you how to trade cryptocurrency like a pro

If you keep an eye on the hyper-adrenalized world of cryptocurrencies from the sidelines…well, congratulations, that’s probably been the smart play. For years, the cryptocurrency field and its standout star Bitcoin have seen plenty of high highs and low lows. In fact, the swings have been volatile enough to often make even steeled, seasoned investors clutch their stomachs in panic.

Yet despite the turmoil, Bitcoin’s march from interesting idea to legitimate market force can’t be denied. When news breaks that asset management giant Fidelity Investments will start allowing Bitcoin trading transactions later this month, it’s time for savvy tech watchers to dig a little deeper and take note.

You can learn all about the fascinating world of cryptos and how to make some serious money in it with the training in the Complete Bitcoin and Crypto Trading Program. A lifetime membership to the program is available now at over 90 percent off, just $49 from TNW Deals.

This training issued by The International Academy of Trading was devised by experienced traders with a focus beyond academic learning to how real-world crypto transactions actually work. Over eight live lessons and a ninth online course, you’ll learn how cryptocurrency and the blockchain technology that spawned it began and their impact on the entire tech sector going forward.

The training includes access to trading simulation software to get a feel for how those exchanges really happen. In addition to interactive Q&As to help reinforce the key points of each lesson, you’ll also interact one-on-one with a professional trader, who will assess your performance and offer practical advice for improvement.

Valued at almost $700, you can pick up this lifelong training aid at pennies on the dollar, only $49 with this limited-time TNW Deals offer.

