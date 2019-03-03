Learn what it takes to protect a Cisco network with this certification training

A company with a networked computer system, especially one based in the cloud, better have some staunch defenses. Without proper protection, systems can fall prey to any manner of online threat, from hackers to viruses to full-scale cyber attacks.

Cybercrime generates $1.5 trillion a year for crooks — and to make sure your company’s Cisco-powered network doesn’t become an easy target, learn the ways to defend against those threats and prep to earn a top-flight certification at the same time with the Foundational Cisco CCNA Security Bundle.

It’s available now for only $11.60, an over 90 percent savings off the regular price with limited time promo code: LEARNIT.

This package brings together three courses that’ll have you integrating Cisco networking devices into a system and enabling security measures to keep all that internal information safe.

The courses featured are:

Cisco 100-105: Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 1 – ICND1 V3

Cisco 200-105 Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 2 – ICND2 V3

Cisco 210-260: Implementing Cisco Network Security

With this training, students will be able to manage and secure network devices, expand small to medium sized networks, deploy basic firewalls, secure routing and switching infrastructure as well as tackle more advanced security measures like intrusion protection, content security and identity management.

It’s training that will set up a system administrator to achieve prize status as a Cisco-certified security pro, which is an impressive credential to help secure a job with an organization as a true IT professional.

The Foundational Cisco CCNA Security Bundle usually retails for $897, but you can get it on sale today for just $11.60 with promo code: LEARNIT.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/month.