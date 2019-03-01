This bundle brings the JavaScript essentials together — and it’s just $12

Sure, HTML and CSS are the foundations of web development, offering the basic structure and formatting that make web pages and apps what they are today. But without the pre-eminent programming language JavaScript to pull them together and make the entire package dance, they’re all just ones and zeros. With JavaScript, the web truly becomes interactive.

JavaScript is essential for anyone looking to understand how the web really works, so get down and dirty with the glue that holds the internet together with the Essential JavaScript Coding Bundle ($11.60, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) with limited time promo code: LEARNIT.

Featuring 15 courses of hardcore training, the package unlocks the basics behind JavaScript as well as how to use it in more complex operations, like crafting web frameworks and libraries that truly make a website dynamic.

This collection covers how to use powerful tools like Angular, Underscore, Bootstrap, D3, and even Grunt to bring dimension to your development. There’s even training here to raise your mobile app game so that your mobile creations are just as eye-popping as your page work.

Regularly valued at over $1,000, you can take your coding to another level with this bundle, saving hundreds off the price, down to just $11.60 while this offer lasts with promo code: LEARNIT.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/month.

Read next: Twitter's cryptocurrency scam bots are back with a fresh new look