This $20 course breaks down the secrets to successful freelancing

If you’ve ever worked a regular 9-to-5 gig, chances are you’ve considered chucking it all out the window and going freelance. No boss, no set hours, no silly rules. Just you taking the jobs you want, setting your own pay and working by your own schedule.

Ilise Benun is one of the world’s most vocal advocates for not only dreaming about life on your own terms, but actually doing it. With her course Command the Fees You Deserve with Ilise Benun ($19.99, 79 percent off, from TNW Deals), you’ll get her battle-tested road map for striking out on your own and succeeding by doing things your way.

It probably sounds like it’s easier said than done, but Benun, author of seven guidebooks for creative entrepreneurs and of creator the freelance haven The Marketing Mentor, has been there and done that. Over 75 lectures in over 20 hours of content, you’ll get deep into a serious game plan for living and thriving as a freelancer.

You’ll learn step-by-step guidelines for exactly how to market, find, price and book work with clients as well as tactics for keeping those clients happy and projects on track and on time. This training even builds up your mental approach to freelancing, making sure you land clients who value your work while making sure you never fall prey to a self-defeating, I’ll-take-anything mentality.

Regularly a $99.99 course, you can get this training now for just $19.99 with this limited-time offer.

