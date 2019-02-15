Understand what goes into building a better website with this $10 course

Aggressive chatbots. Autoplaying video. Slow-loading images. Pop-ups. If we were playing “$20,000 Pyramid,” your answer to those clues would likely be something like, “Stuff that makes me hate a website.”

Intrusive, irritating or just downright incompetent site elements are a great way to drive away users in droves. Crafting sites that take user experience into account is paying some web developer specialists annual salaries approaching six figures. You can learn what UX design is all about (or even become a UX specialist yourself) with the Intro to UX Design with Jamal Nichols course on sale now for only $9.99, 65 percent off from TNW Deals.

Even if you’ve never built web pages or apps before, industry expert Jamal Nichols breaks down the principles of UX design and, more importantly, explains how and why those elements connect with a user.

This training will get you thinking about how a site should work while ingraining good design habits that will translate to better sessions and increased interaction with users. By the time you’re finished, you’ll know how to incorporate these ideas into your web work and, hopefully, increase your marketability as a designer who truly understands the audience.

This 2-hour course usually costs $29, but with this limited-time deal, you can go deep inside UX design for only $9.99.

