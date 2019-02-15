This $10 course can help you turn a profit on Instagram

Most of us learned “the rule” in high school. If you ran with the cool kids (or better yet, if you WERE the cool kid), you were popular. As all the in-crowd hangers-on knew so well, finding yourself in the orbit of what’s hip, trendy and the center of attention has some unquestionable spillover effect.

This principle also applies to the current belle of the social media ball Instagram. Instagram gets attention — and for a brand, that can translate into sales. You can find out how to turn IG into substantial revenue with the Sell More With Instagram with Sue B. Zimmerman course, now $9.99 (89 percent off) from TNW Deals.

If you want to learn the real ins and outs of capitalizing in the social media sphere, Sue B. Zimmerman is the right person to turn to for answers. Known as #InstagramGal and #TheInstagramExpert, she’s made a career consulting brands on messaging and, more specifically, tailoring that messaging to the Instagram audience.

Here, you’ll learn how to build communities around your brand, how to create giveaways and run contests to drive traffic to your website, as well as tactics to keep customers clicking — and buying — in your online store.

This training, featuring almost 15 hours of content, also covers how to use analytics to track your successes to spur higher sales, more commissions and rising profits. This nearly $100 course is now available at a price so low it’s practically an impulse buy, only $9.99.

Read next: A love letter to the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker