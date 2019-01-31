Close more deals with this $11 sales master class

Few skills are as valuable and widely-applicable as knowing how to sell. Whether you’re negotiating with a new partner or pitching an idea to potential investors, there’s a good chance you’re going to find yourself in situations where your success hinges on your ability to communicate the value of something to someone else.

Of course, the art of selling is a tough one to master, but with the techniques presented in the Sales Skills and Negotiation Skills Master Class, you can take your first step toward becoming an expert—and you won’t have to spend a fortune. On sale for more than 90% off, you can get the course today for just $10.99.

Across nearly 300 lectures covering almost 12 hours, this course exposes you to the business world’s most time-tested secrets for persuading customers, developing sales strategies and, ultimately, selling products.

While instructor Mark Timberlake offers extensive training in the mechanics of marketing (especially focusing on online advertising), this package also spends considerable time working on constructing the right mental and emotional makeup to success in the sales game.

Of course, you’ll learn ways to evaluate product strengths and prospect for clients in-person, over the phone or online. But this training also digs deep in the psyche of the sale, with tactics for leading successful negotiations, methods for disarming objections and controlling your own emotions in a high-pressure sales environment.

While this deal lasts, you can pick up this thought-provoking sales tutorial for about the price of a movie ticket, only $10.99.

