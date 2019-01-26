Automate your email outreach with Stackmails for only $49

When you talk about digital marketing, modern promoters may only be thinking about popular stuff like Facebook or Google advertising. However, don’t let shiny and new distract you from the proven and effective promotional routes, like good old-fashioned email marketing.

With the average return on email marketing being $44 for every $1 spent, email is still a viable marketing tactic, and with the tools found in a lifetime subscription to a Stackmails Unlimited Plan ($49, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), you’ve got access to a one-stop shop for handling email marketing almost automatically.

With Stackmails, you can craft personalized email campaigns custom tailored to your contacts. Just link Stackmails to your Gmail account, add in your list of up to 2,000 recipients, create your email with customized fields, then schedule and send. Your entire email campaign can be set up and launched in a matter of minutes.

Once the campaign is in the field, you can also automate Stackmails to respond depending on whether or not your recipient opens or replies to your email.

Stackmails also has several analytics and tracking features to help you chart your email’s effectiveness, improve your bounce rate, and more.

With a Stackmails Unlimited Plan, you can line up and deploy an unlimited number of campaigns covering any sales and contact efforts, all without getting bogged down in an avalanche of busy work. A nearly $2,300 value, you can take advantage of all Stackmails has to offer for life for just $49 while this deal lasts.