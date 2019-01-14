Get certified as an Excel pro for only $34

There are plenty of skills you can learn in 2019, but few will have as much of an impact on your professional development like mastering Excel. For over 30 years, the venerable Office anchor and its spreadsheet goodness has led the way in data collection and presentation, and its value is only going to increase in the future.

What’s more, Excel certification boosts your earnings potential and chances of promotion by about 12 percent over the non-certified, making it all the more worthwhile to master.

You can get started with the training in The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle, which is available now from TNW Deals at just $34, over 90 percent off.

These six courses chart a 33-hour path to take students from Excel novice to bonafide super-user. The curriculum includes:

Microsoft Excel: Advanced Excel Formulas & Functions (a $195 value)

Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization, Excel Charts & Graphs (a $175 value)

Microsoft Excel: Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot & DAX (a $175 value)

Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables (a $175 value)

Master Microsoft Excel Macros and Excel VBA (a $50 value)

Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced (a $175 value)

Whether it’s mastering data visualizations, data modeling, pivot tables or even all those pro-level automation tricks stashed under Excel’s crazy powerful hood, this is where all that training comes together.

Once you’re finished, you’ll also have a certificate to show your proficiency with this perennial office staple. Even the least expensive of these courses would normally cost $50, but with TNW’s discount, you can grab the whole package now for only $34.

Read next: $950K Bitcoin ransom paid but US businessman still missing